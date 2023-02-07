A Candidate Thinks We’ll Forget The Hardship We’ve Suffered For 8yrs Under His Party – Ann Briggs.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Nigerians, including top citizens have been sharing their views regarding the Presidential candidates and their chances in the forthcoming Presidential election.

Based on these notes, a renowned civil rights activist and Niger Delta leader, Ann Kio-Briggs while speaking during an exclusive interview with the Central TV’s Politics HQ a few hours ago, has shared her views regarding the top three Presidential candidates contesting for the election.

According to Ann Briggs, she noted that one particular Presidential candidate is campaigning as if Nigerians will forget the hardship they have been facing under his political party which has been in power for almost eight years, adding that the same candidate wants to continue from where the current administration stopped.

According to Ann Briggs, she said, “There are three main contenders out there, if you like, that have put themselves up. And if it of all the three, Presidential f you look at what has been happening, especially with the way the campaigns have gone on, the insults and the unbelievable position that some of them have taken, forgetting that we are the electorate and that we are the one that are going to vote for them. One of the candidates seems to forget that we have endured a lot for the past eight years, and that we haven’t forgotten what we have endured. His wanting to continue from where this government is stopping does not sound like a promise of any kind, shape, or form. It does not mean anything to us. If we remember what we have gone through. The exchange rate of the Pound and Dollar to the Naira, no fuel, the insecurity, the devastation to the Niger Delta region, and they promise to do something about it, but up until now, nothing has been done”.

As we all know that as far as the 2023 Presidential election is concerned, we have top three Presidential candidates who have been considered as the strongest Presidential candidates contesting for the election, which are the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi, and the former vice president of Nigeria and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

You can watch the interview below…

https://youtu.be/hWGHHNfyeM0

Sunday123 (

)