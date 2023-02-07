A Candidate Thinks We’ll Forget The Hardship We’ve Suffered For 8 Years Under His Party – Ann Briggs

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With barely 3 weeks left to what has been described as the most crucial presidential elections in Nigeria’s recent democratic history, renowned civil rights activist and Niger Delta leader, Ann Kio-Briggs has come out to share her thoughts on the three candidates who are considered as front runners in the race.

Speaking during an interview on Central TV’s ‘Politics HQ’ a few hours ago, Briggs, who recently declared support for the Labour Party ahead of the polls, pointed out that one particular candidate is campaigning as if Nigerians will forget that his party has dealt severe hardship on the people in the past 8 years that it has been in power.

“There are three main contenders out there if you like, that have put themselves up. And out of all the three, if you look at what has been happening, especially with the way the campaigns have gone on; the insults and the unbelievable position that some of them have taken, forgetting that we are the electorate and that we are the ones that are going to vote for them. One of the candidates seems to forget that we have endured a lot for the past 8 years and that we haven’t forgotten what we have endured.

His wanting to continue from where this government is stopping does not sound like a promise of any kind, shape, or form. It does not mean anything to us. If we remember what we have gone through; the exchange rate of the Pound and Dollar to the Naira, no fuel, the insecurity, the devastation to the Niger Delta region, and the promise to do something about it but up until now, nothing has been done.”

You can watch Ann Kio Briggs’ interview on Central TV below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)