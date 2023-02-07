This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Bad Workman Quarrels With His Tools, Emefiele Is APC’s Tool, Why Are They Fighting Him?- Shaibu

The Special Assistant Public Communication, to Atiku Abubakar, Mr Phrank Shaibu, has demanded to know the reason why members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, are busy fighting the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, despite the fact he was appointed by the APC governenmt.

According to a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, Mr Phrank Shaibu made it known that a bad workman always quarrels with his tools, noting that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, are the owners and appointer-in-chief of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Speaking further, Mr Shaibu made it clear that Godwin Emefiele is their tool, demanding to know the reason why members of the APC are still fighting him.

Mr Phrank Shaibu made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle. Read the full tweet below.

Lately, some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have been attacking and criticising the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, because of the policy the the CBN introduced, claiming that the CBN Governor and those sponsoring him want to use the new CBN policy to scuttle the forthcoming presidential election.

