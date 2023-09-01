A 81yrs Old Man Have Been Re-elected In Zimbabwe And People Are Contesting In The Election -Joe keshi

Ambassador Joe Keshi, a former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has suggested that ongoing political disputes, such as the contested re-election of Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe, could lead to potential coup scenarios in certain African countries. In an interview with Arise TV news, he highlighted the situation in these nations as indicative of the potential for such events.

Keshi emphasized, “The continuous intervention approach adopted by Americans has shown that finding a stopping point becomes challenging. The question arises: if coups occur in certain African nations, would anyone be taken aback?”

He posed this question within the context of Zimbabwe’s recent election and the contested re-election of an 81-year-old leader, as well as the prolonged leadership in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Inquiring whether the occurrence of coups in such scenarios would elicit surprise, Keshi brought attention to the circumstances in these countries.

Watch The Video From 1:36 Minutes

