9B dollars worth of gold is illegally taken out of Nigeria annually with 2 private jets–Femi Falana

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has alleged that approximately 9 billion dollars’ worth of gold is illicitly leaving Nigeria each year using two private jets. Speaking in an interview with Channels TV news, Falana expressed his concern that the nation’s mineral resources are being exploited by foreign entities, mainly Western nations.

According to Falana, these valuable resources should be harnessed to facilitate Nigeria’s development and bolster its economy. He drew attention to the fact that other nations have taken steps to protect their resources, such as Zimbabwe addressing illegal lithium mining by the Chinese and then subsequently allowing them to invest in the country’s infrastructure.

Falana said, ”The Chinese were mining lithium illegally in Zimbabwe and that Country said, sorry, exploitation of Lithium is illegal. Now, the Chinese are building a factory in Zimbabwe that is worth 300 million dollars. Now, we have lithium in abundance here and it’s being taken away. Now just yesterday a friend was asking me, how can this government appoint Dele Alake as minister of Solid minerals, that it should be information. And I said do you know, 9 billion dollars worth of gold is illegally taken out of Nigeria annually with two private jets. I’m not talking of Lithium and I’m not talking of other resources.”

Femi Falana’s statement depicts the potential consequences of unchecked exploitation of Nigeria’s mineral wealth. He also raised questions about the allocation of ministerial positions, suggesting that more strategic appointments could help address these issues and ensure that the nation benefits from its own resources for sustainable development and economic growth.

Check the video (16:09)

KINGSIFY (

)