99.9% of the bandits here are our local Fulanis, we know their parents- Mustapha Inuwa

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard paper online this morning, it was reported that against the backdrop of call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to negotiate with bandits in the northern region of the country by former Zamfara State Governor, the former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, SGS, Doctor Mustapha Inuwa, has reacted to this, as he said that negotiating with the bandits would be futile, because won’t accept the negotiation.

While he was talking, he said that these people are thieves, and criminals, and if anyone negotiates with them, what will the person give them ?

He said, “Will you be giving them salary or what ? Then people who are used to getting huge sums of money,especially with this kidnapping activities.So, there is nothing legitimate that they can do to get something close to what they are getting through the kidnapping activities they are involved in.”

Mustapha Inuwa said it was impossible for this people to willingly accept to leave the criminal activities they are doing for anything that the government promises them because, no one can promise them what is close to what they are getting from kidnapping.

He said that between years 2017 to 2019, they tried it Zamfara State and they realized that the money they gave them was used to buy more arms.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his new NSA, Ribadu, should not make the mistake of negotiating with them. What is needed is for all the security agencies to organize a sustained onslaught on these people. If they have to organize, the ground and air operations, it is a matter of few months, they are going to deal with these bandits till they are powerless.”

Further talking, he said, “One, 99.9% of the bandits here are our local Fulanis. We know their parents. Two, they are not that trained as people may think and moreover, the area is an area that is accessible. It is not a difficult terrain.”

