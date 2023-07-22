99.9% of the bandits here are our local Fulanis, we know their parents – Mustapha Inuwa reveals

According to a report published online this morning by the Vanguard newspaper, the former governor of Zamfara state has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to negotiate with bandits in the north. The former Secretary to the Katsina State Government, SGS, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, reacted to this by saying that negotiations with the bandits would be futile because they would not accept negotiations.

Speaking, he said these people are thieves and criminals and if someone negotiates with them, what will he give them?

He said: “Will you give them wages or what? These are people who are used to getting huge sums of money, especially for these kidnappings, so they cannot do anything legal to get anything close to what they get for the kidnappings they are involved in.”

Mustapha Inuwa said it is impossible for these people to voluntarily give up their criminal activities in exchange for what the government promises them because no one can promise them anything close to what they earn from kidnapping.

He said that between 2017 and 2019, they experienced Zamfara State and realized that the money given to them was used to buy new weapons.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his new National Security Chief Ribadu should not make the mistake of negotiating with them. All security agencies must mount a sustained attack on these people. If they have to organize ground and air operations, it will be a matter of a few months and they will deal with these hooligans until they are powerless.”

Speaking further, he said: “First, 99.9 percent of the bandits here are local Fulanis. We know their parents. Secondly, they are not as educated as people think, and besides, the area is easily accessible. It’s not difficult terrain.”

Source: Vanguard

