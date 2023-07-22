99.9% Of The Bandits Here Are Our Local Fulanis, We Know Their Parents- Mustapha Inuwa

Dr. Mustapha Inuwa firmly rejects the idea of negotiating with bandits in the northern region of the country. He believes these individuals are not interested in dialogue and that any attempts at negotiation would only empower criminals. Instead, he calls for more robust security measures to combat the banditry issue and bring these criminals to justice, emphasizing the importance of law enforcement agencies working together to protect the citizens and restore peace to the affected regions.

A recent news article from Vanguard paper online reported on the ongoing debate surrounding the call for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to engage in negotiations with bandits in the northern region of the country. This call was made by a former Zamfara State Governor, and it has drawn reactions from various individuals, including the former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa. According to Dr. Inuwa, he strongly opposes the idea of negotiating with the bandits, as he believes such efforts would be futile. He argued that these individuals are nothing but thieves and criminals, making any attempt at negotiation fruitless.

“Will you be giving them salary or what ? Then people who are used to getting huge sums of money,especially with this kidnapping activities.So, there is nothing legitimate that they can do to get something close to what they are getting through the kidnapping activities they are involved in.”

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his new NSA, Ribadu, should not make the mistake of negotiating with them. What is needed is for all the security agencies to organize a sustained onslaught on these people. If they have to organize, the ground and air operations, it is a matter of few months, they are going to deal with these bandits till they are powerless.”

Further talking, he said, “One, 99.9% of the bandits here are our local Fulanis. We know their parents. Two, they are not that trained as people may think and moreover, the area is an area that is accessible. It is not a difficult terrain.”

During his statement, Dr. Inuwa emphasized that the bandits have shown no willingness to accept negotiations, making any potential talks an exercise in futility. He firmly believes that these individuals are not open to dialogue and would not be receptive to any concessions or offers from the government or anyone else. In his view, engaging in discussions with these criminal elements would not lead to any tangible results, as their primary objective appears to be centered on their unlawful activities.

Dr. Inuwa further questioned the rationale behind negotiating with bandits, pointing out that they are criminals who have caused immense harm and suffering to innocent people. To him, offering them anything in negotiations would be akin to rewarding criminal behavior, which he vehemently opposes. Instead, he advocates for stronger law enforcement measures and efforts to dismantle the criminal networks through decisive actions and cooperative strategies among relevant authorities.

SOURCE: VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

