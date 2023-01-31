This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

9,710 PVCs Uncollected In Nasarawa – Says INEC REC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nasarawa State, Dr. Uthman Ajidagba, has confirmed that 9,710 Permanent Voter’s Cards are yet to be collected in the State.

He made this known while inspecting the vehicles hired for conveying materials from the state Headquarters, Lafia to LGAs of the State.

Ajidagba said the figure is out of the total number of 122,697 PVCs meant for distribution to eligible voters in the state for the 2023 General Elections.

“The items were expected to arrive at the local government offices of the commission early enough before the elections day,” he said.

Items distributed are non-sensitive materials to all the thirteen local government areas of the State ahead of the elections.

According to him, the deployment of the non sensitive materials which is the second level, was to allow timely distribution to Registration Area Centres as well as Electoral Wards across the state.

“The general election is fast approaching, INEC had stepped up preparations to ensure success of the election exercise,” the state REC added.

The non-sensitive materials distributed include mats, ballot boxes, voters cubicles and election bags.

