95% of the APC members are one family, moving in one direction, and firmly behind one candidate—FFK

During an interview with the channels television news, the former minister of culture and tourism of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Femi Falani Kayode, says that 95% of the All Progressive Congress (APC) members are one family, moving in one direction, and firmly supporting one candidate, which is Bola Tinubu.

He further stated that there are some people in the APC that don’t want Asiwaju to be the president of Nigeria; that is a personal choice that people make. And when you are in a position of power, only God knows your heart and what you are thinking, he said.

According to him, what you need to know is that if you are in government, there has to be a collective interest. “I am telling you now that 95% of the APC members are one family, moving in one direction, and firmly behind one presidential candidate, which is the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

