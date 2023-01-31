95% Of Northerners Haven’t Seen Obi, Atiku Or Tinubu Because They Only Go To Chatham House-Dr Hakeem

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Nigeria draw closer to elect the next president of Nigeria, the National Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has revealed that 95% of the people residing in the northern part of the country haven’t seen or met any of the top contenders in the presidential election. Dr Hakeem made this known while speaking during an interview with Trust TV on Tuesday evening. According to Dr Hakeem, most of the presidential candidates are fond of just going to the state capitals, rather than going to the grassroots to campaign and convince people to vote for them. Dr Hakeem also noted that nowadays, what most presidential candidates are happy doing is to go to the Chatham House London, UK to talk about their manifestos, instead of them to come over to the northern part and educate the people about what they are willing to do for them if elected. Dr Hakeem said, “95% of northerners haven’t seen Obi, Atiku or Tinubu because they only go to Chatham House.”

Continuing speaking, Dr Hakeem noted that not even 1% of Nigerians at large has even had the opportunity to read the manifestos of the political parties in Nigeria because they are only made available for media outlets alone. He also disclosed that what most of the presidential candidates are doing is not campaigning, instead it’s called showoffs and what they do most of the time now is to rent stadiums, appear for two hours, dance to the music, get rented crowd to say “ye ye ye” and then they go away.

