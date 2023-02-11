93 nabbed for political thuggery in Kano

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kano State Police have detained 93 people for suspected thuggery during the state’s election campaign.

The Commissioner of Police, Mamman Dauda, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday by the command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa.

According to the statement, the commissioner stated that the step was in accordance with the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba’s, directions aimed at guaranteeing peaceful electoral processes in the nation.

According to him, command operatives detained 53 individuals on February 9 during a political activity at Kano’s Sani Abacha Stadium.

During the operation, the command, he added, recovered two locally produced firearms, 32 knives, one axe, two catapults, and a slew of charms.

The commissioner also stated that 40 suspects were detained by the command in the previous week for alleged thuggery.

A team from tion Restore Peace led by CSP Bashir Gwadabe, Officer in Charge of the Anti-Daba Squad, carried out another clearance operation, according to Dauda, which resulted in the arrest of the suspected thugs. 62 packages of marijuana, 60 bottles of codiene syrup, 28 knives, four motorcycles, and three sewing machines were among the items seized.

The suspects would soon face charges in court, he said.

According to the CP, the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security convened before the clearance operation and assessed the degree of readiness for the upcoming general election.

He said that efficient security mechanisms had been developed to guarantee a successful general election in the state that was free, fair, credible, and transparent.

Dauda reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property while thanking security agencies, the media, and the state’s residents for their support.

