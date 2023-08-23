9 Players Who Have Played for Manchester City and Sevilla

The match between Man City and Sevilla is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 2:00 AM WIB. Both teams will compete at Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece.

Man City is the champion of the 2022/2023 Champions League, while Sevilla holds the title of the 2022/2023 Europa League winner.

Man City lifted the Big Ear trophy after defeating Inter Milan. On the other hand, Sevilla secured the Europa League title through a penalty shootout victory against AS Roma.

Man City hasn’t crossed paths with Sevilla too often. Nevertheless, there are a few players who have been part of both teams during their careers.

Here are 9 players who have played for both Manchester City and Sevilla:

1. Jesus Navas

Jesus Navas started his career as a winger in Sevilla’s academy. He managed to break into the first team in 2003.

Navas spent a decade at Sevilla before moving to Manchester City in 2013. However, he only stayed at Etihad Stadium for four seasons.

In the summer of 2017, Navas left Manchester City and returned to Sevilla. He is currently the club’s captain and plays as a right-back.

2. Fernando

Fernando moved to Manchester City from Porto in 2014. The Brazilian midfielder played 102 times over three seasons at Etihad Stadium.

In 2017, Fernando continued his career in Turkey with Galatasaray. He spent two seasons there before joining Sevilla.

Fernando is now entering his fifth season at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. He has played 155 matches for the Spanish club.

3. Alvaro Negredo

Alvaro Negredo joined Manchester City in the summer of 2009. He showcased his sharpness while playing at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Negredo scored 70 goals over four seasons for Sevilla. The Spanish striker then moved to Manchester City alongside Jesus Navas in 2013.

Negredo only stayed with Manchester City for one year. He managed to score 23 goals in 49 appearances before continuing his career at Valencia.

4. Samir Nasri

After playing for Arsenal, Samir Nasri moved to Manchester City in 2011. The French midfielder spent five seasons at Etihad Stadium.

Nasri made 176 appearances and scored 27 goals. He also won four titles, including two Premier League trophies.

In the 2016/2017 season, Nasri moved to Sevilla on loan. He played 23 matches during his year at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

5. Stevan Jovetic

Stevan Jovetic arrived at Manchester City from Fiorentina in 2013. Unfortunately, injuries prevented Jovetic from performing at his best with The Citizens.

Nevertheless, Jovetic managed to score 11 goals in 44 appearances. He also won the Premier League and League Cup in the 2013/14 season.

After playing for Inter Milan, Jovetic joined Sevilla on loan in 2017. He scored six goals in 21 matches there.

6. Denis Suarez

Denis Suarez joined Manchester City at the age of 17 in 2011. The Spanish midfielder spent two years in The Citizens’ academy.

Suarez made two appearances in the League Cup for Manchester City. He eventually moved to Barcelona in 2013.

In 2014, Suarez was loaned to Sevilla as part of the Ivan Rakitic transfer. He played 31 league matches before moving to Villarreal.

7. Nolito

Nolito shone while playing for Celta Vigo. He arrived at Manchester City in the first season under Josep Guardiola.

Nolito spent only one season at Manchester. He scored six goals in 30 appearances with The Citizens.

In the summer of 2017, Nolito returned to Spain and joined Sevilla. He played 49 league matches over three seasons.

8. Karim Rekik

Karim Rekik joined Manchester City from Feyenoord in the summer of 2011. However, the Dutch center-back couldn’t secure a place in The Citizens’ first team.

Rekik made only three appearances for Manchester City. He was loaned to several clubs, including Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers, and PSV Eindhoven.

After playing for Marseille and Hertha Berlin, Rekik arrived at Sevilla in 2020. He played 45 league matches over three seasons.

9. Marcos Lopes

Marcos Lopes joined Manchester City from Benfica’s youth club in Portugal in 2011. He was 15 years old at the time.

However, Lopes only made five appearances and scored one goal with Manchester City. He was then loaned to Lille for three seasons.

The Brazilian player arrived at Sevilla in 2019. However, he never became a regular player at Sevilla and was loaned to Nice.

Legend2krissOzi (

)