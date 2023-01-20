NEWS

9 PDP Chieftains Who Were Suspended For Anti-Party Activities And Their States

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended nine party chieftains for involving in anti-party activities.

The National Working Committee of the main opposition party made the decision on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Some of the suspended members are candidates vying for elective positions on the platform of the party.

The nine (9) members include:

1. Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

The former governor of Enugu State has openly endorsed and campaigned for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former governor, who is representing Enugu in the Senate, is seeking reelection on the platform of the PDP.

2. Chief Chris Ogbu – Imo

3. AyeniFunso – (Ekiti North)

4. Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central)

5. Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II)

6. Ajayi Babatunde Samuel (Ekiti North II)

7. OlayinkaJames Olalere (Ekiti Central)

8. Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I)

9. Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I)

#PDP #Chieftains #Suspended #AntiParty #Activities #States9 PDP Chieftains Who Were Suspended For Anti-Party Activities And Their States Publish on 2023-01-20



