NEWS

8k is Almajirinization of the Country- Shehu Sani disclosed after Govt plans to disburse palliative

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 349 1 minute read

The former Nigerian Senator, activist and author identified as Shehu Sani has expressed disappointment with the recent plan to pay eight thousand naira to households in Nigeria.

The one-time lawmaker previously asked how the palliative will be disbursed and who will be responsible for the 500 billion Naira palliatives. However, in a recent tweet, the past lawmaker said that the 8k is the “Almajirinization of the country”.

Recall that the government wants to ease the suffering experienced by Nigerians over the removal of subsidies and the increments in most consumables across the country. The elected administration explained that the plan was to absorb the shock felt not only by petroleum subsidy removal but also by other policies which the government has put in place to ensure that Nigeria’s economy is on the right track.

The country has suffered some setbacks in the past following the looting of palliatives and the carting away of valuables which were meant for the general public stored away by the authorities.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Olisking (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Based On Current Form, Here Are The Top 5 European Players In The World

25 mins ago

Trent sacrificed his cool look for success – Jurgen Klopp comments on Arnold’s new hair cut

34 mins ago

Signs of kidney failure that may appear on the skin

45 mins ago

Beautiful Ways Ladies can Style their Chiffon and Kimono Dress to Look Exceptionally Stunning

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button