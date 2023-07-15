8k is Almajirinization of the Country- Shehu Sani disclosed after Govt plans to disburse palliative

The former Nigerian Senator, activist and author identified as Shehu Sani has expressed disappointment with the recent plan to pay eight thousand naira to households in Nigeria.

The one-time lawmaker previously asked how the palliative will be disbursed and who will be responsible for the 500 billion Naira palliatives. However, in a recent tweet, the past lawmaker said that the 8k is the “Almajirinization of the country”.

Recall that the government wants to ease the suffering experienced by Nigerians over the removal of subsidies and the increments in most consumables across the country. The elected administration explained that the plan was to absorb the shock felt not only by petroleum subsidy removal but also by other policies which the government has put in place to ensure that Nigeria’s economy is on the right track.

The country has suffered some setbacks in the past following the looting of palliatives and the carting away of valuables which were meant for the general public stored away by the authorities.

