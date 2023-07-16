$800M: You Want To Give National Assembly Members N70bn But You Give 60M People Just N500bn – Chukwu

Some Nigerians reacted after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wrote to the Senate seeking the $800M loan request from World Bank. After the approval of the loan request, Johnson Chukwu who was interviewed in a live video that was aired by Arise said that the purpose for which the loan was requested should be well spelt out. Reacting to the alleged N70bn that the National Assembly is requesting for, Johnson Chukwu said that members of the House of Representatives and Senate are not up to 500, but they want to give them N70bn, while the masses who are over 60 million will be given 500bn.

In his words, he said:

“The House of Representatives has about 360 member, the Senate is about 109 members. If you sum up, they are less than 500. They are just about 470 members. You want to give them N70bn but you give 60 million people N500bn. The issue here is about priorities.”

Link To Live Video: https://www.youtube.com/live/p1uG49yAmBI?feature=share

What is your take on this?

