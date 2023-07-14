8000 Palliatives: I Thought The President Would Come Out With A Robust Programme -Ezeocha Nzeh

Ezeocha Nzeh, Assistant Editor, New National Star paper has condemned the decision of the Federal government to roll out 8000 naira monthly palliatives to 12 million Nigerians.

﻿It would be recalled that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently wrote to the national assembly to seek for money that would cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking during paper review on AIT, Nzeh said he didn’t imagine the president would come out with the decision.

According to him, Nigerians does not need cash. He said what Nigerians need is a robust programme that would have a long term benefit.

Hear him “Nigerians are so unlucky that successive government have continued to scam them. All these programme they are rolling out is geared towards scamming the country. Somebody is coming out that he want to give 8k to 12 million Nigerians a month for six months and you called that a measure to cushion the intentionally inflected suffering on the people. When the president was talking about palliatives, I thought he would come out with a robust programme. “

Watch below video from 11 minutes.

