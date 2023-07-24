8 Foods You Should Never Eat Raw

According to MayoClinic, Considering the worldwide popularity of the raw food diet and the many health benefits of eating raw foods, one would reasonably question whether or not cooking is really necessary. Sure enough, there is. Not everything can be eaten raw.

Food processing and heating can eliminate the hazardous poisons found in some meals. One should use cautious when consuming such stuff uncooked.

Here are eight items that you should never eat raw:

1. red kidney beans;

Red kidney beans contain a toxic substance called Phytohaemagglutinin if consumed raw, unprocessed, or undercooked. This substance can cause severe nausea, vomiting, and in rare cases, death.

As with other beans, red beans contain lectin, which can potentially cause food poisoning by disrupting the body’s normal functioning.

2. potatoes.

Potatoes are another item that should never be consumed in their uncooked state. Potatoes in their raw form aren’t good for you because they produce gas and have an unpleasant, starchy texture.

Solanine, a poisonous compound found in them, is known to trigger such symptoms as nausea, vomiting, and skin rashes.

3. Tomatoes

Do you also find this to be a bit strange? Those are the sounds of you yelling, “Tomatoes!” Eating raw tomatoes, however, is not necessarily bad for you.

Lycopene, an antioxidant found in high concentrations in tomatoes, is poorly absorbed by the body.

4. Honey

Baby or young children should not consume raw honey since it may contain Clostridium botulinum spores, a type of bacteria that can cause illness.

If ingested, it could lead to botulism poisoning and perhaps fatal paralysis. Although cases of in otherwise healthy adults and adolescents are extremely uncommon, it’s best to take precautions.

5. Eggs

Eggs are a vital element of our diets due to the abundance of nutrients they contain. Salmonella, a bacterium found in uncooked or undercooked eggs, can be dangerous.

6. Cashew Nuts;

Due to the high oxalate content, cashew nuts are not good for you in large quantities. This can cause kidney damage and other long-term health issues.

Raw cashews contain the highly poisonous chemical urushiol, which is also present in poison oak and ivy.

7. Milk

Consuming raw milk can make you sick due to the presence of harmful bacteria like Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, Campylobacter, etc.

8. Cassava

Small amounts of the poison cyanide found in cassava can cause serious health problems. Because of this, the food must be prepared properly before being eaten.

