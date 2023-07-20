8 Best Defensive Midfielders in Premier League History

The history of the Premier League boasts some remarkable defensive midfielders, ranging from tough-tackling generals to composed conductors anchoring the midfield. In today’s game, midfielders are increasingly specialized, with defensive midfielders playing a vital role in shielding the defence and orchestrating the team’s movements.

With that said, here are 8 of the best defensive midfielders in Premier League history;

8. Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso’s elegance and technical brilliance stood out during his time at Liverpool. He orchestrated the midfield with his exceptional passing range, enabling Steven Gerrard to play a more advanced role. His contributions were instrumental in Liverpool’s Champions League success in 2005.

7. Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick’s influence at Manchester United grew over time, and he became an essential figure in the midfield alongside Paul Scholes. Carrick’s composed passing and control helped Manchester United secure numerous major trophies, making him one of the league’s most effective midfielders.

6. Fernandinho

Fernandinho’s consistency and dominance in midfield played a vital role in Manchester City’s successes under Pep Guardiola. His ability to dictate play and provide a defensive shield contributed significantly to the club’s multiple Premier League titles.

5. N’Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante’s relentless energy and exceptional ball-winning skills made him a crucial component of Leicester City’s historic title triumph. His move to Chelsea brought further success, winning consecutive Premier League titles with different clubs, showcasing his immense impact on the team.

4. Rodri

At Manchester City, Rodri has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in world football. His composure, passing accuracy, and defensive awareness have made him indispensable to Pep Guardiola’s system. With three consecutive Premier League titles and other honours, Rodri stands as a key figure in the current dominant Manchester City side.

3. Roy Keane

Roy Keane, a dominant force for Manchester United, epitomized the all-around midfielder of his time. His ferocious tackling, ability to lead the team, and occasional forays into the attack made him an exceptional player. With seven Premier League titles and numerous accolades to his name, Keane remains an iconic figure in the league’s history.

2. Patrick Vieira

A central figure in the Manchester United-Arsenal rivalry, Patrick Vieira was a complete midfielder and a key driving force for the successful Arsenal teams under Arsene Wenger. His leadership and physical presence helped secure domestic doubles and the Invincibles season of 2003/04, a feat of going undefeated throughout the league campaign.

1. Claude Makelele

Known for pioneering the anchor role, Claude Makelele’s defensive prowess was unparalleled. Despite being underappreciated at Real Madrid, Makelele’s move to Chelsea saw him become the vital linchpin of their back-to-back Premier League title-winning teams under Jose Mourinho.

