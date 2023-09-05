‘70% Of The Terrorists In The North Are Indigenous People While 30% Are Aliens’ -Sani Shinkafi

Sani Shinkafi, the former Chairman of the Committee on Prosecution of Bandits Related Offences, has revealed that 70% of terrorists in Northern Nigeria are indigenous individuals who were born and raised in the country. During an interview in a video (42:49) on Channels Television, he stated that the remaining 30% are foreigners.

In his own words, “Seventy percent of the terrorists in the North are indigenous people, while approximately 30% are foreigners. For instance, if you go to Zamfara, most of these notorious armed bandit kingpins were born and raised in Zamfara state. Each local government has its own kingpin, and we have 14 local governments. All 14 are under the siege of armed banditry.”

Shinkafi also emphasized that these bandits wield more power than local government chairpersons and even traditional leaders in the areas where they operate, saying, “Armed bandits hold more power there, surpassing the local government chairmen and traditional rulers.”

What do you think about this update? Comment below.

Savigny (

)