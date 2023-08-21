NEWS

‘70% Of Power In France Is Derived From Uranium And Niger Provides 17% Of The Uranium’ – Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah has alleged that Ecowas is aware of the fact that Niger provides 17% of the power supply in France through the Uranium resources. He said in an interview with Channels Tv news that majority of the people in Niger are living in darkness. He however noted that the leader of the military junta in Niger has been part of the government that has caused this problem. 

He said, ”We know that 70% of power in France is derived from Uranium and Niger provides 170% of the Uranium needs of France. While the majority of the Nigerien people are living in darkness. But that being the case, the leader of this Junta has been part and parcel of that society that has facilitated this situation in the country over the years. He has been the Presidential guard commander since 2010, he has been promoting all these policies by the government. So what has changed? If it’s not an opportunist approach to take advantage of people’s discontentment.” 

