70% of power in France is derived from Uranium and Niger provides 17% of the Uranium- Abdel-Fatau

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, has claimed that Ecowas is aware of the fact that Niger plays a significant role in providing 17% of France’s power supply through its Uranium resources. He shared in an interview with Channels TV news that despite this contribution, a majority of the population in Niger lives without access to electricity. Also, he pointed out that the leader of the military junta in Niger has been involved in the government that has contributed to this issue.

He said, “We are aware that 70% of France’s power comes from Uranium, and Niger supplies 17% of France’s Uranium requirements. Despite this, most of the people in Niger lack electricity. However, the leader of this Junta has been deeply involved in the society that has played a role in creating this situation in the country over the years. He has served as the commander of the Presidential guard since 2010 and has endorsed the government’s policies. So, what has changed? If his actions are not opportunistic, taking advantage of people’s dissatisfaction.”

Check the video (1:33:35)

