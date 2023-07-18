NEWS

“70 Billion For Furniture”-Actor Do2TunReact To Senate’s Budget For Repairs

After the spokesperson for the Nigerian Senate, Yemi Adaramodu, clarified that the N70 billion budgeted was not intended as a direct payment to lawmakers but rather for the purchase of furniture and repairs in their offices in which the allocation was said to be made as part of the 2022 supplementary budget amendment passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Renowned Nigerian on-air personality, video jockey, actor, and media entrepreneur, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, popularly known as Do2Tun, recently expressed his surprise and shock with a simple emoji and a concise statement. His reaction came in response to a news headline highlighting the allocation of a staggering N70 billion for furniture in the Nigerian National Assembly.

Do2Tun’s reaction resonates with many Nigerians who question the allocation of such significant funds for furniture in a country facing various socio-economic challenges. The post serves as a reflection of public sentiment and raises concerns about the prioritization of expenses by government institutions.

As a prominent media personality, Do2Tun’s response captures the attention of his followers and sparks conversations about fiscal responsibility and the proper allocation of public resources. It serves as a reminder of the need for transparency and accountability in governance.

Check out the screenshot of his reaction from Instagram below.

