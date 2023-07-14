7 Things You Should Say Every Day Before Going To Work-Chris Oyakhilome Reveals.

Chris Oyakhilome (D.Sc., D.D.), is the President of LoveWorld Inc. and Christ Embassy. Being a Man sent from God and a unique minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, his Spirit-filled and anointed leadership continues to propel a dynamic, multifaceted, and global ministry.

While speaking his verified Church’s Facebook page and visiting the post he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “There are 7 things you should say every day before going to work.

1. I will never be poor In my life.

2. I refuse to be poor.

3. Money, I command you to gravitate towards me.

4. In this down economy, I will thrive and blossom.

5. Money locates me everywhere.

6. Men and Women will remember me for good.

7. I am loved by everyone around me.

Speaking lastly, he said ” When this positive confession is made, the help of God will come upon your life. Isaiah 41:10-12 says “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. Behold, all they that were incensed against thee shall be ashamed and confounded: they shall be as nothing; and they that strive with thee shall perish. Thou shalt seek them, and shalt not find them, even them that contended with thee: they that war against thee shall be as nothing, and as a thing of nought.

