7 Soldiers and 34 Villagers have been killed by Terrorists In Maru LGA of Zamfara State

Terrorists killed at least 34 civilians, including seven troops, in Dan Gulbi region, Maru Local Government, Zamafa state. The incident happened on Monday afternoon, according to Ismail Magaji, the leader of the local vigilante group according to Sahara Reporters on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

According to Lawali Zonai, a resident, the soldiers were ambushed and killed while on their way to help the community after the attack.”Twenty-seven villagers were killed in the attack,” Zonai claimed, “while seven military personnel were ambushed on their way to help the community recover from the gruesome attack.”

The Zamfara state police spokesperson has yet to acknowledge the occurrence. Bandits, or gangs of heavily armed individuals, have wreaked havoc across Northern Nigeria in the last three years, kidnapping thousands, killing hundreds, and making it dangerous to travel by road or farm in some places.

The attacks have perplexed Nigeria’s security forces, which are already overburdened in the face of a 14-year Islamist insurgency in the northeast, deadly farmer-herder and sectarian battles in the centre area, and escalating attacks by a separatist group in the southeast.

