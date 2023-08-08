NEWS

7 reasons why some babies are born with large belly button

Babies are born with different physical characteristics, including the size of their belly button, for a variety of reasons. Here are seven possible factors:

1.Umbilical Cord Variations: The size of a baby’s belly button can be influenced by the way the umbilical cord was attached and the amount of tissue that remains after the cord is cut.

2.Umbilical Hernia: Some babies are born with umbilical hernias, where a small amount of intestine or fatty tissue protrudes through the abdominal muscles near the belly button, causing it to appear larger.

3.Genetics: Like many other physical traits, the size and appearance of a baby’s belly button can be influenced by genetics.

4.Fetal Growth: If a baby has been growing rapidly in the womb, it could lead to a relatively larger belly button at birth.

5.Amniotic Fluid Levels: Babies surrounded by higher levels of amniotic fluid might develop a larger belly button due to the pressure exerted on the abdominal area.

6.Birth Position: The position a baby assumes in the womb can affect how their body is shaped, including the size and appearance of their belly button.

7.Maternal Health: Certain maternal health conditions during pregnancy, such as gestational diabetes, can influence fetal growth and potentially affect the size of the baby’s belly button.

Note that a slightly larger or protruding belly button in a newborn is often not a cause for concern. However, if you have any worries about your baby’s health or appearance, it’s always a good idea to consult with a pediatrician who can provide proper guidance and address any potential issues.

