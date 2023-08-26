7 Members Of Niger Coup Plotters Including General Tchiani Trained In USA – Ambassador Usman Sarki

A former Deputy Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Ambassador Usman Sarki has alleged that seven high-ranking officers who were involved in the Niger Coup were trained in the United States of America (USA). He made this allegation during an interview with Arise .

According to Ambassador Sarki, General Abdourahmane Tchiani who declared himself as the new leader of Niger after the dramatic coup, his Chief of Defense Staff and five regional governors including the Inspector-General of Police were all trained in the USA. He said for this reason the USA would not want to see them alienated even though it wants them to relinquish power.

In Ambassador Sarki’s words: “7 members of the Coup plotters were trained in the United States of America. General Tchiani himself, the head, went to the National Defence University in Washington. His number two, the Chief of Defence Staff went to University there and five regional governors including the Inspector-General of Police were trained by the United States. The United States of America sees them as assets today so they would not like to see them alienated but to accommodate them and gently nudge them towards a transition that will be acceptable to the United States”.

Watch the video of the interview from 8:50

Christar4 (

)