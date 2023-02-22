This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

7 Main Data To Note Ahead Of The 2023 General Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission have revealed the 7 important Data to keep in mind ahead of the 2023 General Elections scheduled to hold on the 25th of February, 2023 and 11th of March 2023.

According to a post on the verified Facebook Page of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Data are as follows:

Number of Political Parties that are participating in the polls:

18 Political Parties.

Number of Registered Voters:

93,469,008 (Ninety Three Million, Four Hundred and Sixty Nine Thousand and Eight)

Number of Electoral Constituencies:

1491 (One Thousand Four Hundred and Ninety One).

Number of Local Government Areas Where The Polls Will Be Held:

774 (Seven Hundred and Seventy Four)

Number of Registration Areas/Wards:

8,809 (Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Nine).

Number of Polling Units:

176,846 (One Hundred and Seventy Six Thousand, Eight Hundred and Forty Six).

Number of Contestants at the polls:

15,331 (Fifteen Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty One).

Content created and supplied by: Nasagist (via 50minds

News )

