NEWS

7 Main Data To Note Ahead Of The 2023 General Election

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 310 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

7 Main Data To Note Ahead Of The 2023 General Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission have revealed the 7 important Data to keep in mind ahead of the 2023 General Elections scheduled to hold on the 25th of February, 2023 and 11th of March 2023.

According to a post on the verified Facebook Page of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Data are as follows:

Number of Political Parties that are participating in the polls:

18 Political Parties.

Number of Registered Voters:

93,469,008 (Ninety Three Million, Four Hundred and Sixty Nine Thousand and Eight)

Number of Electoral Constituencies:

1491 (One Thousand Four Hundred and Ninety One).

Number of Local Government Areas Where The Polls Will Be Held:

774 (Seven Hundred and Seventy Four)

Number of Registration Areas/Wards:

8,809 (Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Nine).

Number of Polling Units:

176,846 (One Hundred and Seventy Six Thousand, Eight Hundred and Forty Six).

Number of Contestants at the polls:

15,331 (Fifteen Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty One).

Content created and supplied by: Nasagist (via 50minds
News )

#Main #Data #Note #Ahead #General #Election7 Main Data To Note Ahead Of The 2023 General Election Publish on 2023-02-22 09:13:08



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 310 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Buhari Made A Mistake –El-Rufai, There Are Other Ways To Buy Votes —El-Rufai

10 mins ago

INEC Receives Cash From CBN

11 mins ago

2023 Elections: NCEF Urges Nigerians To Think New, As The Group Led By T.Y. Danjuma Endorses Obi

20 mins ago

Wike Will Organize Live Coverage To Bring Up Allegations, He Is Scared Of Atiku’s Victory- Aniagwu

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button