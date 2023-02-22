7 Main Data To Note Ahead Of The 2023 General Election
The Independent National Electoral Commission have revealed the 7 important Data to keep in mind ahead of the 2023 General Elections scheduled to hold on the 25th of February, 2023 and 11th of March 2023.
According to a post on the verified Facebook Page of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Data are as follows:
Number of Political Parties that are participating in the polls:
18 Political Parties.
Number of Registered Voters:
93,469,008 (Ninety Three Million, Four Hundred and Sixty Nine Thousand and Eight)
Number of Electoral Constituencies:
1491 (One Thousand Four Hundred and Ninety One).
Number of Local Government Areas Where The Polls Will Be Held:
774 (Seven Hundred and Seventy Four)
Number of Registration Areas/Wards:
8,809 (Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Nine).
Number of Polling Units:
176,846 (One Hundred and Seventy Six Thousand, Eight Hundred and Forty Six).
Number of Contestants at the polls:
15,331 (Fifteen Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty One).
