NEWS

7 Days From Now, Vengeance Shall Befall The Camp Of Our Enemies -Pastor David Ibiyeomie Declares

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 52 mins ago
0 345 1 minute read

Today, the Nigerian Author, Televangelist and Founder of the Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie spoke a short video on his verified Facebook handle few hours ago. While declaring unrest in the camp of the enemies, he said vengeance shall befall Christian persecutors in 7 days from now.

In his words, he said from the video, “By the leading of the Holy Spirit, in seven from this day, all your troublers will go down permanently. I declare vengeance in the camp of our enemies. Seven days from now, you will hear that those troubling you are gone. This night shall be their night of judgement. They will plead for mercy but it will be too late. Your liberty shall be established tonight”.

However, many online viewers reacted to what the man of God said as they shouted “Amen” in the comment session. Here are some reactions.

Picture credit: Google & Facebook

World-Religion (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 52 mins ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Peter Obi won in Lagos because I voted for him; GRV didn’t win because I didn’t vote for him- Salako

5 mins ago

Ways Through Which You Can Get Empowered To Succeed—Dr Dk Olukoya

7 mins ago

LP: I nominated Dayo Ekong to take over from me because she was my Bestie and we were close-Salako.

18 mins ago

List of new Players to watch out for in the upcoming EPL season

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button