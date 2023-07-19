7 Days From Now, Vengeance Shall Befall The Camp Of Our Enemies -Pastor David Ibiyeomie Declares

Today, the Nigerian Author, Televangelist and Founder of the Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie spoke a short video on his verified Facebook handle few hours ago. While declaring unrest in the camp of the enemies, he said vengeance shall befall Christian persecutors in 7 days from now.

In his words, he said from the video, “By the leading of the Holy Spirit, in seven from this day, all your troublers will go down permanently. I declare vengeance in the camp of our enemies. Seven days from now, you will hear that those troubling you are gone. This night shall be their night of judgement. They will plead for mercy but it will be too late. Your liberty shall be established tonight”.

However, many online viewers reacted to what the man of God said as they shouted “Amen” in the comment session. Here are some reactions.

Picture credit: Google & Facebook

