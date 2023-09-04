6th Sep: Tribunal judgement will determine whether Nigerians will continue to mourn or not – Kenneth Okonkwo

In an eagerly awaited turn of events, the final judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) regarding the 2023 presidential election is set to be delivered on September 6th. Kenneth Okonkwo, a prominent figure in the Labour Party (LP), believes that this judgment holds the key to determining the future of Nigeria and its citizens.

The Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, confirmed this pivotal date, assuring that the proceedings will be accessible to the public through live broadcasts on television. The significance of this judgment cannot be overstated, as it concerns the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the presidential election.

To ensure a smooth delivery of the judgment, every precaution has been taken. Adequate security measures have been put in place, with strict restrictions on who can enter the courtroom to avoid overcrowding and potential security breaches.

Kenneth Okonkwo, known for his roles in Nollywood, took to social media to express his thoughts on the matter. He emphasized that the PEPT’ s judgment would not only impact Nigeria but also have far- reaching consequences for democracy and social justice across Africa and the world.

He stated in his tweet: ” The anticipated judgment of the PEPC on the 6th of September, 2023, will have ramifications and consequences on democracy and social justice in Nigeria, Africa, and the entire world. It will determine whether Nigeria will continue to mourn as it has been mourning since March 1st, when INEC declared its candidate, the winner, or whether joy will come to Nigerians after all. All eyes are on the judiciary for justice, not judgment. In God, we trust. “

The outcome of this judgment will undoubtedly be a watershed moment for Nigeria, affecting the nation’ s political landscape and the perception of its democracy.

MustknowUpdates (

)