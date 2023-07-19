620 Per Litre: Bashir Reacts After His Tweet Calling For Protest When Fuel Was N65 Was Revisited

The new increase in the price of fuel has no doubt led to massive reactions from Nigerians

On Tuesday, The price of fuel rose from its initial N500 per litre to N620 per litre and this has got many people talking

However, after the increase, an earlier post made by Bashir Ahmad, one of the aides of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari was revisited

Bashir Ahmad made the post during the regime of former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

He had called for a protest when the price of fuel was N65

Here is the post that was revisited

In a latest post that he made, he said those who went to dig out the tweet cant have their satisfactory number of retweets and likes with involving him

He said even if he didn’t post on a particular issue, they will still look for a way to bring out his old tweets

Kindly read his post

Bodeblogs (

)