“62 and Killing It, RMD marks 62nd birthday with stunning photos

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, fondly known as RMD, celebrated his 62nd birthday in style, leaving fans in awe of his timeless charm and unwavering talent. The beloved actor, who has graced the Nigerian film industry for decades, shared a series of heartwarming photos capturing his special day.

Radiating confidence and elegance, RMD donned a stylish suit as he struck a pose, exuding the charisma that has endeared him to millions of fans worldwide. The caption accompanying the photos aptly read, “62 and Killing It!”—a testament to his everlasting youthfulness and his continued ability to captivate audiences with his performances.

Fans poured in their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes, flooding social media platforms with messages of admiration. From praising his acting prowess to applauding his contributions to the entertainment industry, followers expressed their love and appreciation for the iconic actor.

As RMD enters another year of his remarkable journey, we join his fans in congratulating him and wishing him the very best. May this year be filled with joy, success, and many more memorable performances from this living legend. Happy 62nd birthday, RMD!.

Photo Credit- Instagram

