617 P/L: Nigerians Can Now Imagine What Their Living Standard Would’ve Been Under Obi’s Govt- Obaze

Oseloka H Obaze, a Labour party cheiftain and one of the aides of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has stated that the standard of living of Nigerians would have been different from what it is now if Peter obi and Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed were the ones directing the affairs of the nation

The labour party chieftain took to his Twitter page on Wednesday to react to the current happenings in the nation

His post is coming following the increment in the price of fuel amidst several issues. The recent increment in the price of fuel has no doubt, had many Nigerians reacting

In his post, he said that Nigerians can now imagine and contemplate what their lives and standard of living would have been in 2months under the leadership of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed

See the post that he made here

Finesthandwriting (

)