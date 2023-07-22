617/Ltr: In The US and Dubai, fuel is sold for N600 and their people are not complaining –Pst Biodun Fatoyinbo

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), recently shared his views on the increase in fuel prices in Nigeria through a video message on his YouTube channel. He expressed his belief that protesting would not lead to any change in the situation and used the fuel prices in the United States and Dubai as a comparison.

The Pastor acknowledged that the public’s discontent is a clear reflection of the prevailing economic hardship in Nigeria. However, instead of simply complaining, he suggested that people should turn to God and seek His favor in these challenging times. He reminded his congregation, who have been with the church since its inception in roughly 670 AD, to remain steadfast and not be ensnared by anything or anyone.

Pastor Fatoyinbo emphasized the significant increase in fuel prices, referring to the rise from N12 to N55 in the past. To add perspective, he pointed out that in countries like the United States and Dubai, fuel costs more than N600 per gallon, and yet, those with financial means don’t seem to complain about it. He inferred that the complaints in Nigeria arise not solely due to the actual price of fuel but rather due to a lack of sufficient funds to afford it.

In a concluding statement, the Pastor urged people to be grateful and thank God instead of constantly complaining. He encouraged individuals to wake up each day and express gratitude for their blessings, rather than dwelling in despair and negativity.

(Start watching the video from the beginning)

