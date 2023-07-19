617/Ltr: “If Peter Obi Had Become President, He Would Not Sell Anambra To Pay Fuel Subsidy” – Freeze

In a recent live broadcast on Facebook, Daddy Freeze spoke about the increased fuel pump price (N617/litre) in relation with Labour Party’s Mr. Peter Gregory Obi.

The social commentator said, “if Mr. Peter Gregory Obi had became president, I am very sure he would not sell Anambra state to pay fuel subsidy. I am saying this because Tinubu met no allocation for fuel subsidy and the same thing will have happened to Peter Obi or Atiku Abubakar. Without allocation on ground for fuel subsidy, they can’t do any magic.”

Speaking further, Daddy Freeze said, “I also want to point out here that those saying President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is Buhari pro Max are ignorant. The increased fuel pump price is not Tinubu’s fault so he should not be blamed for it.”

Again, Daddy Freeze said, “I think sentiment is what is making some people not to think straight. People need to understand that I am not here to make an excuse for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The only thing I disagree with him over is the deregulation of the dollar. He ought to have halted dollar deregulation until a long time after the fuel subsidy removal. Dollar deregulation was important but not urgent.”

Lastly, Daddy Freeze said, “those who are saying Tinubu should cut the cost of governnace need to understand that he can’t start doing that in just a month or two in office. If he starts cutting cost now, how will he then supply fuel at one hundred and eighty seven naira?”

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between 1st – 8th minutes).

Musingreports (

)