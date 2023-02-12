60 Years Ago Awolowo Was Robbed And Lost It, Tinubu will Not Be Robbed & He Will Not Lose It – FFK

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a member of the APC presidential campaign council has spoken concerning the upcoming election and how his principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not be robbed. He further revealed how some influential leaders of Yoruba descent were allegedly robbed years ago.

Speaking concerning the upcoming election, FFK wrote “We stand and fight with our conviction, our commitment, our strength, our passion, our integrity, our purity of heart and our VOTES. We stand and fight to win and not to loose. 60 years ago Awolowo was robbed and lost it. 30 years ago Abiola was robbed and lost it.30 years later, in two weeks time, despite the callousness & desperation & plots & plans of our enemies,history will NOT repeat itself, Tinubu will NOT be robbed & he will NOT lose it. It is indeed our time!He will be victorious & Nigeria will renew & regain her lost glory”.

The election is coming up in matter of weeks and prior to the election the presidential candidate of the APC Bola Tinubu had raised alarms that there were plans to sabotage him. The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai had also reiterated Tinubu’s claim. As it stands, no name has been mentioned.

