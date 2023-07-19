60 Lawyers Ask Court To Jail DSS DG For Disobeying Order On Emefiele’s Release

A group of constitutional and human rights lawyers in Abuja, consisting of approximately 60 individuals, have taken action to commence committal to prison proceedings against the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi. The lawyers accuse him of violating multiple court judgments and orders directing the release of former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, from custody. The lawyers are seeking the court to imprison the DSS DG until he purges himself of contempt.

Emefiele had been suspended and arrested on June 10, 2023, and last week, the DSS charged him with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. However, the lawyers argue that the DSS disregarded the judgments and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan, Justice Hamza Muazu, and Justice Bello Kawu, which should have resulted in Emefiele’s release.

The lawyers assert that the DSS has unlawfully detained Emefiele for over a month while seeking evidence that does not exist. They condemn the agency’s actions and call for the removal of the DSS DG, accusing him of misleading the President by filing charges of possession of a validly registered pump action rifle against Emefiele.

The lawyers emphasize the importance of upholding the rule of law and the need to hold accountable those who commit contempt of court and abuse their positions for personal vendettas. They vow to pursue the matter until the DSS DG is imprisoned, sending a message to other security agency heads and government officials.

In response, a civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), criticizes the DSS for pressing charges against Emefiele while failing to arrest individuals like ex-Niger Delta agitator Asari Dokubo, who brandished military assault rifles in a viral video. HURIWA questions why armed bandits displaying military-grade weapons in videos have not been arrested and prosecuted. They deem the new charge against Emefiele as laughable and criticize the DSS for its misplaced priorities.

The case highlights concerns about the selective enforcement of the law and the need for equal treatment under the justice system. It also underscores the importance of upholding human rights, the rule of law, and fair legal processes.

