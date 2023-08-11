6 Northern Emirs Who Refused To Work With Colonialists Were Deposed And Buried In Kogi – Shehu Sani

A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has stirred some reactions on social media as he alleged that traditional rulers in Northern Nigeria who opposed the British Colonial masters were deposed from their thrones.

According to Senator Shehu Sani, the six Northern Emirs who refused to cooperate with the British Colonialists were deposed and buried in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Shehu Sani went on to state that the deposed Emirs are Mallam Aminu Abdullahi Maisango (Emir of Kano), Mallam Abubakar (Emir of Bida), Mallam Aliyu Dansidi (Emir of Zaria), Mallam Muhammad Aliyu (Emir of Gwandu), Mallam Sarki Abubakar (Emir of Gumel), Mallam Mubammadu Lawal Kwasau,) Emir of Zazzau.

Senator Shehu Sani made this known in one of his recent posts on his official social media account. Senator Shehu Sani went on to upload the picture of the tomb where the six deposed Emirs of Northern Nigeria were buried in the capital of Kogi State, Lokoja.

