6 La Masia Graduates Who Returned To Barcelona

According to reports, Oriol Romeu will soon return to Barcelona, the team he played for as a child. Although he developed his abilities in the club’s renowned academy, the defensive midfielder only made a few first-team appearances before he moved for Chelsea in 2011.

After making over 250 appearances for Southampton, the 31-year-old last summer joined Girona and made his way back to Catalonia. According to reports, Pablo Torre will transfer to Girona on loan in exchange for him joining Barcelona again.

Romeu won’t be the first graduate of the Blaugrana academy to return to Camp Nou, though. He has actually joined a lengthy series of athletes whose professional trajectories have led them back to Barcelona. Here are six other La Masia graduates that returned to Barcelona, according to Planetfootball.

1. Jordi Alba

2. Cesc Fabregas

3. Gerard Deulofeu

4. Hector Bellerin

5. Adama Traore

6. Gerard Pique

7. Oriol Romeu

Lawrence_123 (

)