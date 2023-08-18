5bn fuel subsidy removal palliative to States are diversionary and wasteful–Femi Falana, SAN

Femi Falana, a prominent human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has criticized the Federal Government’s N5 billion fuel subsidy removal palliatives, deeming them to be diversionary and wasteful. He expressed this viewpoint during an interview on Channels Television, which was monitored by DAILY POST paper on August 18, 2023.

Falana highlighted that addressing the root cause of the issue is crucial. In his opinion, the primary concern is the dollarization of Nigeria’s economy. He criticized the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria to float the Naira in the foreign market.

He further commented that many of the interventions put forward by the government are temporary and sometimes serve as distractions from the core issue at hand.

It’s worth noting that Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State had earlier disclosed the release of N5 billion to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory during the National Economic Council meeting.

