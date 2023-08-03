5 Weapons That God Has Given Believers To Overcome In Warfare—Dr Olukoya

Dr Dk Olukoya, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Yaba based Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in a message shared on his official Facebook page, being a sermon delivered at the international headquarters of the ministry during the midweek Manna water service, has revealed 5 Mighty Weapons that God has given believers to overcome warfare.

According to the cleric, he has revealed in his words, in a message titled, Declare War Against Your Oppressors, concerning the spiritual warfare that believers do face in life that, a war has been proclaimed against humanity, and, the refusal to fight and win this ongoing warfare is to allow the enemy to accomplish his mission over our lives.

Below are the weapons that God has given believers to overcome in the battle, as shared by the cleric

1. His Dominion; this is God’s dominion over every evil spirit. He has given every believer the power to overcome all power and principalities of darkness in this world.

2. His Spirit; this is the Holy Spirit. As revealed by the cleric, the Holy Spirit is the force through which a believer’s victory is guaranteed.

3. His Name; this is the name of Jesus. The scriptures have it concerning the Lord’s name that, every knee shall bow, to the power of His name.

4. His Blood; this is the blood of Jesus. His blood heals, delivers and speaks favourably of all believers.

5. His Strength; by the Lord’s strength, every believer is empowered and boosted to defeat the enemy.

The cleric had then decreed into the life of believers in his words that, they shall receive the anointing to fight and win in every battle confronting your destiny, in the name of Jesus.

Temperance (

)