5 Top Players Who Have Signed For Man United And Dortmund (Photos)

Football is a sport that often brings surprises and intriguing plot twists. One fascinating aspect of the game is when players find themselves representing different clubs at different points in their careers. It is not uncommon for some players to experience unique journeys, wearing the colors of both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. As these two football giants prepare to meet again in the US for their final game of Tour 2023, let’s take a closer look at five players who have had the honor of gracing the pitches of both clubs and leaving their mark on the beautiful game.

Shinji Kagawa: The Japanese Maestro

Shinji Kagawa, a talented Japanese midfielder, holds the distinction of playing for both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. His journey began in 2010 when he joined Dortmund and quickly became a vital cog in their midfield machine. Kagawa’s precise passing, intelligent movement, and eye for goal contributed significantly to Dortmund’s back-to-back Bundesliga triumphs. In 2012, Manchester United came calling, securing Kagawa’s services with high hopes for the Premier League. While injuries hampered his time at Old Trafford, Kagawa’s vision and technical ability were evident when he donned the iconic red jersey. However, in 2014, Kagawa returned to Dortmund, where he was warmly welcomed back by the fans who cherished his previous contributions.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: The Armenian Magician

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, an Armenian attacking midfielder, mesmerized football fans during his stints with both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. His time in Dortmund was nothing short of spectacular, with Mkhitaryan showcasing exceptional creativity and goal-scoring prowess. His performances earned him recognition as one of the Bundesliga’s finest talents. In 2016, Manchester United secured his signature, hoping to capitalize on his form. Though his adaptation to English football was not immediate, Mkhitaryan eventually found his stride and played a crucial role in Manchester United’s Europa League triumph. Despite his moments of brilliance, Mkhitaryan later moved on to Arsenal before making his mark at AS Roma.

Adnan Januzaj: The Belgian Gem

Belgian winger Adnan Januzaj’s career path led him from Manchester United to Borussia Dortmund and beyond. Coming through Manchester United’s youth academy, Januzaj burst onto the scene in the 2013-2014 season, impressing with his flair and skill. However, as opportunities dwindled, he sought playing time elsewhere and embarked on a loan spell with Dortmund in the 2015-2016 season. Though his time in Germany was challenging, it provided invaluable experience. Januzaj eventually found a new home at Real Sociedad in 2017, where he reignited his footballing journey.

Marcel Sabitzer: The Austrian Dynamo

Marcel Sabitzer, an Austrian midfielder, is one of the more recent players to join the list of those who have donned both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund jerseys. Sabitzer’s journey began at Rapid Vienna before he caught the eye of RB Leipzig, showcasing his versatility and midfield prowess. In January 2023, Manchester United secured a loan deal for Sabitzer from Bayern Munich, hoping to bolster their squad’s midfield options. However, his time at Old Trafford was short-lived as Dortmund secured his signature on a permanent deal in the subsequent summer transfer window. His move to Dortmund added depth and experience to their midfield ranks, making him a valuable asset for the Bundesliga side.

Jadon Sancho: The English Prodigy

Jadon Sancho, an English winger, is arguably the most high-profile player on this list. His football journey began at Manchester City’s youth academy, but he sought greater opportunities and took a bold step to join Borussia Dortmund in 2017. In Germany, Sancho’s talent, speed, and creativity flourished, earning him a reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting young prospects. His exceptional performances caught the attention of Manchester United, and in the summer of 2021, he returned to his homeland, becoming a Red Devil for a reported club-record fee. Sancho’s arrival at Old Trafford ignited excitement among United fans, eager to witness the young prodigy shine in the English Premier League.

