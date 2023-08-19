5 Top-class Midfield Options for Man Utd Should Sofyan Amrabat Join Liverpool

Amrabat’s departure from Fiorentina after the 2022/2023 season is on the horizon, driven by his desire to join a more prominent club for career advancement.

Manchester United has emerged as the primary contender for Amrabat’s signature, aiming to bolster their midfield through this acquisition.

However, recent speculation hints at Liverpool’s potential interest in securing Amrabat, indicating their entry into the competition for the Moroccan national team player.

Should Manchester United fail to secure Amrabat, alternative midfielder options become a necessity. So, who could Manchester United consider?

Here are five potential midfield candidates that Manchester United might contemplate:

1. Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana’s name has surfaced in connection with Manchester United. The young midfielder from Everton is reportedly under consideration by the Red Devils if they are unable to secure Sofyan Amrabat.

Onana recently joined Everton’s ranks and quickly became a pivotal figure in the team’s midfield during his debut season at Goodison Park. His contributions extended across 36 appearances in various competitions for Everton.

2. Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch’s transition to Bayern Munich from Ajax Amsterdam has presented challenges since his move last season. The Dutch midfielder’s playing time has been sporadic at Bayern, featuring in 33 matches across all competitions, often as a substitute.

Rumors regarding Gravenberch’s potential departure from Bayern this summer are intensifying, with several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, being linked to the player.

3. Khephren Thuram

Khephren Thuram, a midfielder affiliated with Nice, has been associated with the French club since 2019. His track record boasts 139 appearances across various competitions, accompanied by eight goals and 11 assists.

Thuram’s debut for the French national team in March 2023 further cements his potential. His current contract binds him to Nice until 2025.

4. Cheick Doucoure

Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure, hailing from Mali, made a significant entrance last summer following his transfer from Lens for €22.6 million. His debut season at Selhurst Park included 35 matches across different competitions, accompanied by three assists.

Doucoure’s outstanding performances earned him the title of Palace’s best player last season. His contractual commitment to the club extends until June 2027.

5. Boubacar Kamara

Boubacar Kamara, the French midfielder, embarked on his journey with Aston Villa, making the switch from Marseille as a free transfer last year. Kamara’s versatility shines through as he has featured in 27 matches for the club across different competitions.

Under Unai Emery’s guidance, Kamara thrives both as a defensive midfielder and as a center-back, demonstrating his adaptability on the field. His contractual ties with Villa persist until June 30, 2027.

