5 Talking Points Of Buhari’s National Broadcast On Naira Redesign Policy Of The CBN

The National Broadcast delivered by president Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday morning appears to have calmed the tension experienced by Nigerians in the last few days over the naira Scarcity.

President Buhari in a nationwide broadcast mentioned some gains of the policy and steps his administration has taken to reduce the suffering the policy has inflicted on Nigerians.

From the broadcast made, here are some of the talking points on the lips of many Nigerians.

President Buhari extends the validity of 200 naira old note for 60 days. This according to analysts will go a long way in having a positive impact on the economy.

What this means is that both old and new two hundred naira note will be released into the circulation by the CBN.

The second point is that the old five hundred and one thousand naira old note will now seize to be a legal tender despite the Supereme Court order that the deadline should be extended.

Thirdly, president Buhari confirmed that since the cashless policy has been introduced, about 20 trillion naira which was initially stashed away by some people has now been retrieved by the CBN.

President Buhari revealed that the essence of the policy is to curb inflation and reduce the influence of money in the forthcoming presidential election.

Lastly, the president advised Nigerians to go out on February 25 and vote the candidate of their choice without fear.

What this indicates is that the president did not ask Nigerians to vote a particular candidate regardless of his party affiliation.

