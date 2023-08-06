5 reasons why babies umbilical cord is clamped with a peg

The umbilical cord is a flexible tube-like structure that connects a developing fetus to the placenta in the womb. It serves as the fetus’s lifeline, providing nutrients, oxygen, and removing waste products during pregnancy. After birth, the cord is clamped and cut, severing the physical connection between the newborn and the placenta. Below are five reasons why a baby’s umbilical cord is held with a peg after birth:

1.To Prevent Bleeding: Clamping the cord with a peg helps to stop the flow of blood from the placenta to the baby, preventing excess bleeding at the cord site.

2.To Reduce Infection Risk: Securing the cord with a peg minimizes the risk of infection by sealing off the open tissue at the cord’s base, which can otherwise be susceptible to bacterial entry.

3.To Facilitate Healing: Keeping the cord clamped helps the stump to dry out and eventually fall off naturally, which promotes proper healing and reduces the chance of complications.

4.To Ensure Sterility: Using a clean and sterile peg ensures that the cord’s cut end remains uncontaminated during the critical early days of life, decreasing the likelihood of infection.

5.To Provide Controlled Separation: The peg allows for a controlled separation between the baby and the placenta, helping healthcare providers manage the transition and monitor the healing process.

Note that these reasons emphasize the importance of proper cord care in the immediate post-birth period for the well-being of the newborn.

