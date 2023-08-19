5 Proofs That The Bible Is The Word Of God? – Mike Bamiloye Reveals

Popular Gospel Actor and Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, in a recent post on his official Facebook page shared an important message to the public on, “What Is The Proof The Bible Is The Word Of God?”

He said that the proof that the Bible is the Word of God is a matter of faith for believers. However, there are several lines of evidence that support the Bible’s authenticity and divine inspiration. However, here are five proofs that the Bible is the word of God.

1. Historical Accuracy:

According to him, the Bible contains numerous historical accounts and references that have been verified by archaeology and external historical sources. The accuracy of these historical details lends credibility to the Bible’s reliability.

2. Fulfilled Prophecies:

He said that the Bible contains numerous prophecies that have been fulfilled with remarkable accuracy. For example, the Old Testament prophesied the birth, life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and these prophecies were fulfilled in the New Testament.

3. Unity and Consistency:

According to him, the Bible is a collection of 66 books written by over 40 authors from various backgrounds and time periods, yet it maintains a remarkable unity and consistency in its teachings and themes. This indicates a divine hand guiding its composition.

4. Internal Evidence:

He said that the Bible contains internal evidence of its divine inspiration, including its transformative power in the lives of believers, its profound wisdom and moral teachings, and its ability to accurately diagnose the human condition and offer solutions.

5. Manuscript Evidence:

He claimed that the Bible has an extensive manuscript tradition with thousands of ancient copies, some dating back to within decades of the original writings. The consistency and preservation of these manuscripts provide evidence for the reliability of the biblical text.

Finally, he said that It’s important to note that these pieces of evidence support the belief in the Bible’s divine inspiration, but ultimately, faith is required to fully accept the Bible as the Word of God.

