5 Potential New Destinations for Mason Greenwood After Leaving Man United

Greenwood was once touted to become a new superstar at Manchester United. However, his career was disrupted due to allegations of rape against his former girlfriend.

As a result of this case, Greenwood has been suspended from the Manchester United squad. He last played for the Red Devils in January 2022.

Manchester United initially planned to reintegrate Greenwood into the first team. However, this plan faced significant rejection both internally and externally.

Now, Manchester United has declared that they will no longer use Greenwood’s services. The collaboration between both parties cannot continue.

Greenwood must now leave Old Trafford to rebuild his career. So, where will Greenwood land after leaving the Red Devils?

Here are five options that Mason Greenwood could consider after parting ways with Manchester United.

1. Serie A

Italy has long been mentioned as a potential destination for Mason Greenwood. Juventus once wanted to bring the player to Serie A when he was 17 years old.

According to recent reports, AS Roma also wants to acquire Greenwood. He could strengthen the Giallorossi’s frontline, especially with Tammy Abraham injured.

Several English players have successfully revived their careers in Italy. Aside from Tammy, there’s also Chris Smalling, a former Manchester United player.

2. La Liga

Mason Greenwood might continue his career in Spain. Like Serie A, La Liga is one of Europe’s top competitions.

Greenwood might not land at one of Spain’s top three teams: Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid. However, he could be an intriguing addition for other teams.

La Liga would provide a good level of competition for Greenwood, especially as he’s still in the early stages of his football career.

3. Turkish Super League

Mason Greenwood has admirers in Turkey. Previously, Turkish Super League clubs wanted to loan the player from Manchester United.

Turkish clubs might still be interested in utilizing Greenwood’s services after his departure from the Red Devils. Moreover, some of them will compete in European competitions.

Fred, Juan Mata, Robin van Persie, and Luis Nani have all moved to Turkey after playing for Manchester United. He could follow in their footsteps.

4. MLS

The Major League Soccer (MLS) competition has recently gained attention. This is, of course, due to the arrival of megastar Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Not only Messi, but Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also joined Inter Miami. They’ve just won their first trophy after defeating Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final.

Mason Greenwood could join the competition in MLS. He could revive his career there after more than a year of absence from the field.

5. Saudi Pro League

Arabian Saudi clubs are currently vigorously pursuing European star players. This trend started with Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Al Nassr.

Now, many former Premier League stars have moved to the Saudi Pro League. Mention Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, and Sadio Mane.

With his talent, Greenwood could be an appealing prospect for Saudi Arabian clubs. Greenwood would certainly receive a substantial salary if he continues his career in the Middle East.

