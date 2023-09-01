5 Players Who Could Leave Man United To Boost Transfer Funds

Manchester United are one of the most active clubs in the transfer market this summer. The Red Devils have already acquired three new players.

Manchester United have signed Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund. They also brought back Jonny Evans to bolster their defence.

However, Manchester United’s performance so far has been unsatisfactory, indicating a need for improvement under Erik Ten Hag’s system.

Ten Hag is looking to bring in new reinforcements to boost the club’s performance, but the Red Devils are running out of budget.

Several players are not part of Ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford and could be sold to raise money for further transfers.

Here are the five players who could leave Manchester United before the end of the 2023 summer transfer window.

One. Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson no longer wants to warm Manchester United’s bench and is unlikely to replace Andre Onana as first-choice goalkeeper.

Henderson was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season but made just 20 appearances due to injury.

He is understood to be moving to Crystal Palace soon.

2. Donny van de Beek

Many expected Erik Ten Hag to revive Donny van de Beek’s career by joining Manchester United, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Van de Beek struggled to get regular game time at Old Trafford and suffered serious injuries last season.

Manchester United have no intention of keeping him this season and could revive his career elsewhere at a new club.

Three. Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay is no longer a regular starter for Manchester United and will have to leave the club for more playing opportunities.

He has been linked with West Ham throughout the summer, but fee negotiations have delayed his move.

Manchester United have not ruled out a move for McTominay and are actively looking for a new club for the midfielder.

4. Hannibal Mejbri

Hannibal Mejbri left Manchester United’s first team last season on loan at Birmingham City to gain experience at the highest level.

While his loan spell at Birmingham City has been uneventful, he still faces stiff competition in midfield from Manchester United.

This could prompt Manchester United to sell him.

5. Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo was on loan at Sunderland last season, playing regularly and impressing in the Championship.

Despite his success, Diallo was unable to secure a place in Manchester United’s first team under Eric Ten Hag.

