5 Players Who Could Help Super Falcons Reach The Knockout Stages Of The Women World Cup.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria beat the host country Australia 2-3 in FIFA Women World Cup to move to the summit of group B in the ongoing Women World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.

Goals from Asisat Oshoala, Grace Kanu and Marvis Ohale were enough to send the Super Falcons to sit at the top of group B with superior goals difference against Canada

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have played two games winning against Australia and drawing against Canada.

The Nigerian side now a need a win against Ireland to the reached the knockout stages of the competition.

Five players who have done excellently well in the World Cup competition, who could help Nigeria to reach the knockout stages of the World tournament.

Asisat Oshoala, Grace Kanu, Marvis Ohale, Nnadozie and Okoronkwo could help the Super Falcons beat Ireland to reach the knockout stages of the competition.

The Nigerian side are yet to lost a single game in the competition, and could be a diffiicult side to beat in the competition. Nigeria will lock horns with their Ireland counterparts on Monday 31st July 2023 for their last group game.

The outcome of the game between Nigeria Ireland and Australia vs Canada could determine which team progressive to the next stage.

Neanews (

)