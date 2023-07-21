5 Of The Oldest Football Clubs And The Year They Were Established

Football, the beautiful game, has a history dating back over a century, with numerous clubs established during its early years. Here are 5 of the oldest football clubs in the world and the years they were founded:

Sheffield Football Club (England) – Founded in 1857

Sheffield FC proudly holds the title of the oldest football club in the world. Established in Sheffield, England, its founding marked the birth of organized football as we know it today. The club’s commitment to tradition and its pioneering spirit have earned it widespread respect within the football community.

Cray Wanderers Football Club (England) – Founded in 1860

Cray Wanderers, based in Greater London, is the second oldest active football club globally. The club has experienced various ups and downs over the years, but its enduring presence serves as a testament to the enduring passion for football in the United Kingdom.

Hallam Football Club (England) – Founded in 1860

Located in Sheffield, England, Hallam FC holds a significant place in football history as the world’s third oldest active club. Throughout its existence, the club has maintained a strong local presence and continues to participate in various leagues and competitions.

Notts County Football Club (England) – Founded in 1862

Notts County, based in Nottingham, England, is not only one of the oldest football clubs but also holds the distinction of being the oldest professional football club in the world. It boasts a rich heritage and a dedicated fan base, making it an integral part of football culture in England.

Wanderers Football Club (England) – Founded in 1863

Founded in London, Wanderers FC is renowned for its early dominance in the FA Cup, winning the inaugural tournament and four of the first seven editions. The club’s legacy continues to inspire football enthusiasts worldwide.

